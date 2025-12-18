Iran condemns U.S. threats of Maritime blockade on Venezuela

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Iranian Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned U.S. threats to unilaterally impose a maritime blockade on Venezuela, describing the move as “state-sponsored piracy.”

According to IRNA, in a statement issued Wednesday, the ministry denounced Washington’s threats to obstruct Venezuela’s legal oil exports, calling them a manifestation of “systematic bullying and the use of force” and a blatant violation of international law, the UN Charter, and the principles of freedom of navigation and international trade.

The statement warned that any attempt by the United States to seize, intercept, or block commercial vessels bound to or from Venezuela would amount to “state piracy and armed robbery at sea.”

It stressed that U.S. domestic laws and unilateral sanctions cannot serve as justification for such actions, noting: “The invocation of U.S. domestic laws can in no way legitimize criminal measures.”

The ministry further asserted that an economic blockade and threats of force against a sovereign UN member state violate fundamental principles of national sovereignty and territorial integrity. “No power has the right to interfere in Venezuela’s internal affairs,” it said.

Citing the UN Charter, the statement affirmed Venezuela’s inherent right to defend itself against external threats or aggression.

The Foreign Ministry also warned that the “aggressive unilateralism” of the United States endangers global peace and security. Failure by the UN and the international community to respond responsibly, it cautioned, would set a “dangerous precedent” and normalize lawlessness in international relations.

