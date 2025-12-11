Group stages anti-war protest against Israel, US during Nobel banquet in Sweden

AhlulBayt News Agency: People gathered Wednesday in Sweden’s capital during the traditional Nobel banquet following the award ceremony to protest Israel and the US.

Protesters assembled outside Stockholm City Hall, where King Carl XVI Gustaf hosted the banquet, to denounce Israel’s over two-year attacks on the Gaza Strip and US preparations for military action against Venezuela.

They chanted slogans such as “Stop the genocide in Gaza” and “Hands off Venezuela.”

Claiming the Nobel Prizes are funded by the US, protesters criticized Washington and the European Union for supporting Israel.

Carrying Palestinian flags, the group also objected to the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize being awarded to Venezuelan opposition figure Maria Corina Machado, who is known to be an Israeli supporter.

In a statement, the group described Machado as a woman who dedicated her prize to US President Donald Trump, welcomed American military intervention preparations in Venezuela, and was congratulated by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

