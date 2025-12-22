Stockholm Mosque targeted in racist attack involving desecration of Quran

AhlulBayt News Agency: The administration of the Stockholm Mosque in the Swedish capital has condemned a racist attack involving the desecration of a copy of the Holy Quran and the leaving of threatening messages directed at the Muslim community.

According to a statement released by the mosque management on Saturday, a copy of the Quran was found chained to the railing of the stairs leading to the mosque entrance. The copy had been pierced by six bullet holes and contained handwritten notes in both Arabic and Swedish reading: “Thank you for the visit, but it is time to go home.”

The mosque’s director, Mahmoud Khalfi, stated in a media briefing that racist and Islamophobic attacks are increasing daily. He described the incident as a “clear racist discourse targeting Muslims,” noting that it occurred during a period marked by a significant rise in anti-Islamic provocations and hate crimes across Sweden.

Khalfi confirmed that the local police have launched an official investigation into the incident. The attack has sparked widespread outrage and concern among the Muslim community in the Swedish capital.

......................

End/ 257