Swedish Left Party holds symbolic parliamentary event for Palestinian prisoners

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Monday, the Swedish Left Party carried out a symbolic parliamentary event with the participation of all its 22 members and two Left Party members of the European Parliament, aiming to highlight the suffering of Palestinian prisoners and strengthen the presence of their cause within European legislative institutions.

The MPs displayed pictures of 24 Palestinian prisoners, including leader Marwan Barghouti, on their seats in parliament for two weeks, while sharing information about the conditions of captivity on social media platforms to raise European awareness of the humanitarian issue. Each MP also wrote a personal message of solidarity to one of the prisoners, which was sent via the International Committee of the Red Cross and the lawyers of the Palestinian Prisoners and Freedoms Affairs Authority.

The initiative was supported by the leadership of the Swedish Left Party, headed by Nooshi Dadgostar, affirming the party’s commitment to supporting Palestinian rights, foremost among them the right of prisoners to freedom and human dignity.

The initiative comes as part of joint coordination between the Swedish Left Party, the General Union of the Palestinian Community in Sweden, the Palestinian Prisoners and Freedoms Affairs Authority, and the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club, in a step aimed at internationalizing the prisoners’ issue and highlighting it on the global stage.

The Union and the Palestinian community expressed their appreciation for the supportive positions of Swedish and European parliamentarians, reaffirming their commitment to continue efforts until the prisoners achieve full freedom.

.....................

End/ 257