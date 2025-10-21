https://en.abna24.com/xjP7921 October 2025 - 07:54 News ID 1740977 News Service Video Home News Service Video Imam Khamenei: US President remarks in Palestine: An attempt to pull Zionists out of despair / Video 21 October 2025 - 07:54 News ID: 1740977 Source: Khamenei.ir related Imam Khamenei: US is a terrorist state; US weapons are given to Zionists to be dropped on Gazan people Photos: Imam Khamenei received Iranian sports champions and winners of international scientific Olympiads Imam Khamenei condoles demise of former IRGC senior General Afshar Video: We ourselves built our missiles, used them, and will use them again if needed - Imam Khamenei
Your Comment