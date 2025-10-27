Iran’s Passive Defense Chief: Underground missile towns symbolize success of national defense model

AhlulBayt News Agency: Head of Iran's Passive Defense Organization, Brigadier General Gholamreza Jalali, says that the establishment of underground missile bases demonstrates the success of Iran’s passive defense strategy in countering enemy threats.

According to Mehr, speaking at a ceremony in Tehran on Sunday, General Jalali credited Major General Amirali Hajizadeh, former commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force, with playing a leading role in the design and construction of the underground missile towns. He said the facilities were developed in accordance with passive defense principles, allowing Iran to project its deterrent power during the 12-day Sacred Defense against the US-Israeli aggression in June.

“The 12-day Sacred Defense model brought remarkable achievements for the country, though it also revealed certain vulnerabilities,” Jalali said. “From a passive defense perspective, these weaknesses must be addressed swiftly, particularly in the nation’s infrastructure sectors.”

He further noted that the Passive Defense Organization, in coordination with the Armed Forces General Staff and the government, has several programs underway to enhance national readiness and conduct related exercises.

