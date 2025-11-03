IRGC Spokesman: US, Israel unable to renew aggression against Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: IRGC Spokesperson Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini says the Israeli regime and the United States lack the capability to launch another military confrontation against Iran.

Speaking to Iranian media on Sunday, Naeini referred to the 12-day war waged against Iran in June by Israel with U.S. support, noting that the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and Commander-in-Chief Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei “played a direct and decisive role in restoring command and control systems during the initial hours of the conflict.”

According to Mehr, he said Iran delivered a clear warning to Israel on the eighth day of the war by launching a single missile. “We fired only one missile to send a message to the Zionist regime that it is not even capable of intercepting one of our missiles,” Naeini stated.

The IRGC spokesman added that Iran’s Aerospace Force conducted dozens of missile operations during the conflict, repeatedly forcing Israeli settlers and military personnel to seek shelter.

“From the fifth to the eighth day, we held absolute superiority on the battlefield, and on the final day, we achieved complete victory,” he said.

Naeini also recalled Iran’s retaliatory missile strike on the U.S. Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar, saying, “Fourteen missiles were launched at the base, and six of them precisely hit their intended targets.”

He emphasized that the enemy is not capable of waging another war, arguing that their challenges go beyond ammunition shortages. “The enemy also suffers from technological weaknesses. Despite having full access to the defense industry’s resources, they failed to defend themselves—and that reality still stands,” Naeini concluded.

