Iran’s Vice President warns enemies against renewed aggression

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's Vice President Mohammad-Reza Aref has cautioned hostile powers to think twice before launching any new act of aggression against Iran, saying the Islamic Republic remains fully prepared to defend itself.

According to IRNA, speaking at a ceremony in Tehran on Tuesday, Aref said, “We are certain that if the enemies possess even a bit of reason, they will not dare to plan another attack on the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

He emphasized the importance of maintaining vigilance, adding, “Nevertheless, we must remain completely ready to counter any hostile act or mischief by the enemy.”

Highlighting the significance of popular backing, the vice president described public support as the government’s greatest strategic asset and underlined the need to preserve national unity in the face of threats.

Referring to the 12-day Israeli-U.S. aggression against Iran in June, Aref noted that the Iranian nation emerged victorious despite the enemy’s use of advanced military technology and extensive resources.

