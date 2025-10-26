Iran to launch national artificial intelligence organization

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Parliament has approved the formation of the national AI organization as an independent body operating under the supervision of the President, aimed at organizing and developing the country’s AI ecosystem.

According to Mehr News Agency, lawmakers in Sunday’s open session of the Iranian Parliament approved an amendment to Article 3 of the National Artificial Intelligence Bill, which calls for the establishment of an independent National AI Organization utilizing existing national resources.

The organization’s secretariat will function under the supervision of the President, ensuring coordination among relevant government bodies in the implementation of national AI strategies.

Under the approved measure, the head of the National Artificial Intelligence Organization will be appointed by the President.

The organization is also required, within three months of the law’s enforcement, to draft its statute in collaboration with the Vice Presidency for Science, Technology and Knowledge-Based Economy; the Administrative and Recruitment Affairs Organization; the Planning and Budget Organization; and the Ministries of Science, Health, ICT, Labor, and Education. The statute will then be submitted to the Cabinet for approval.

This legislative move marks a major step toward institutionalizing Iran’s artificial intelligence governance framework and integrating AI development into national policymaking.



/129