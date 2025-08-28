Snapback mechanism activation invalid, null and void: Iran FM

The Iranian foreign ministry issued a statement on Thursday lambasting the three European countries for launching the process of the snapback mechanism to return the UN sanctions on Iran.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran categorically rejects and condemns in the strongest possible terms the illegal announcement by France, Germany and the United Kingdom (E3) to the Security Council regarding resolution 2231 (2015)," the Iranian foreign ministry's statement read.

The statement came in reaction to the news on Thursday after the united Kingdom, France and Germany handed over a letter to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) announcing their decision to activate the snapback mechanism against Iran despite Tehran prior warnings.

"This unjustified action, which is contrary to the Dispute Resolution Mechanism (DRM) in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), is an illegal and unjustified attempt to reinstate cancelled resolutions and is clearly in violation of resolution 2231 (2015)," the statement added.

"As emphasized in numerous previous communications with the UN Security Council, the three European countries have no legal or moral authority to invoke the so-called 'snapback' mechanism. Their declaration is therefore null and void and devoid of any legal effect," added the Iranian foreign ministry.

The Minstry further said that the E3 move wiill harm Iran's ties with the IAEA and wiil undermine the credibility of the UN Security Council.