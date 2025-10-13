6 Arab states expanded coop. with Israel during Gaza war

AhlulBayt News Agency: Even as key Arab states condemned the war in the Gaza Strip, they quietly expanded security cooperation with the Israeli military, leaked US documents reveal.

Despite the spread of opposition to the Zionist regime as a result of its crimes in Gaza, six Arab countries have strengthened their level of cooperation with Tel Aviv over the past three years.

Those military ties were thrown into crisis after Israel’s September airstrike in Qatar, but could now play a key role in overseeing the nascent ceasefire in Gaza.

The Washington Post revealed on Saturday that, despite fierce public condemnation of Israel by Arab governments during the Gaza war, several of those same countries secretly maintained close military and intelligence cooperation with the Israeli regime.

According to leaked US documents obtained by the newspaper and the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), at least six Arab states — Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Qatar — took part in a classified regional defense framework known as the “Regional Security Construct.” Kuwait and Oman were listed as potential future partners, the report added.

