At least 21 killed in ISIL-linked attack on Catholic church in eastern Congo

AhlulBayt News Agency: At least 21 people were killed early Sunday when ISIL-backed militants attacked a Catholic church compound in Komanda, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. The assault, carried out around 1 a.m. by members of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), left multiple victims both inside and outside the church. Several homes and shops were also set ablaze.

Dieudonné Duranthabo, a civil society coordinator in Komanda, reported: “More than 21 people were shot dead inside and outside. We’ve recorded at least three charred bodies and several houses burned. The search is still ongoing.”

According to Mehr, the Congolese army confirmed 10 fatalities. Lt. Jules Ngongo, spokesperson for the military in Ituri province, stated: “Armed men with machetes stormed a church near Komanda, killing about 10 people and torching nearby shops.”

This latest massacre follows a deadly series of attacks by the ADF in Ituri earlier this month, which a UN spokesperson described as a “bloodbath.” The ADF, originally formed in Uganda, pledged allegiance to ISIL in 2019 and has since intensified its campaign of violence across eastern Congo.

