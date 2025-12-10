Iran’s Ambassador to UN Urges Global Action to Stop Gaza Genocide

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations has urged the global community to take swift and united measures to halt what he described as the ongoing genocide carried out by the Israeli regime in Gaza.

Amir Saeid Iravani delivered these remarks on Tuesday during the UN General Assembly’s session commemorating the 10th anniversary of the International Day for the Victims of Genocide.

The envoy emphasized that silence cannot erase the crime or the suffering of its victims, stressing that confronting genocide is not optional but both a legal and moral duty.

“We reaffirm our strongest commitment to fighting and preventing genocide,” he declared, insisting that the world must act “decisively, collectively, and immediately” to stop the atrocities and protect the dignity of those affected.

Iravani highlighted that the Islamic Republic, as a co-sponsor of the resolution establishing the international day, honors all victims whose suffering “compels the international community to act with moral certainty and clarity.”

He reiterated that preventing genocide is a binding obligation under international law and a responsibility shared by all nations.

“It is our collective duty to prevent and punish perpetrators of genocide wherever and whenever such threats emerge,” he stated.

According to Iravani, the Israeli regime began its genocidal campaign in October 2023 following a historic resistance operation against the occupied territories, which came in response to decades of occupation and aggression.

The ongoing war has claimed the lives of approximately 70,400 Palestinians, the majority of them women and children.

