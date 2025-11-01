Al-Khalil Battalion Direct Hits on Israeli Forces in Beit Ummar

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Friday evening, the Hebron Battalion of the al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement, announced that its Beit Ummar unit had engaged Israeli occupation forces during a raid on the town, successfully hitting their targets.

In two separate statements, the battalion declared: “Our fighters from the Beit Ummar unit are confronting the Zionist enemy forces that stormed the town, acting in accordance with field data and conditions. They have struck the infantry troops with multiple anti-personnel explosive devices, resulting in confirmed injuries among the enemy ranks.”

The statement further added: “Our fighters also targeted the enemy reinforcements entering the town with intense gunfire, inflicting confirmed casualties among the occupation forces.”

The battalion concluded: “Our brave fighters continue to resist the invading forces in Beit Ummar, adapting to the evolving field situation.”

This operation is part of the broader response by Palestinian resistance factions to the Israeli military’s ongoing assaults on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. These actions are taking place alongside what the factions describe as a prolonged campaign of genocide, starvation, and siege imposed by the Israeli forces on the Gaza Strip for over two years.

