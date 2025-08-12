Head of World Union of Muslim Scholars: Zionist Regime Fears Freedom of Speech More Than Weapons

AlulBayt News Agency: Sheikh Ali Qaradaghi, head of the World Union of Muslim Scholars, condemned the attack on the journalists’ shelter in Gaza and wrote on his personal social media page on X: “May God accept their deeds... Another crime has been added to the file of innocent bloodshed by the occupiers. The brutal forces of this regime directly attacked the journalists’ tent, assassinating all members of the Al Jazeera team in Gaza city.



The martyrs were: journalist Anas Al-Sharif, journalist Muhammad Qariqah, photographer Ibrahim Zahir, and photographer Moamen Aliwah.”He added: “While we mourn the loss of this group of verbal and visual heroes for the Islamic Ummah and the world, we sincerely extend our condolences to the families of the martyrs and to the Al Jazeera Arabic channel (@AJArabic), which today lost a group of its frontline heroes—heroes who transmitted the truth with their blood through their lenses and pens.”



Qaradaghi continued: “We believe that targeting journalists is a full-scale war crime, a clear violation of all international conventions and divine laws, and a blatant declaration by the occupiers. Occupiers who recognize no sanctity and stop at no boundary, fearing freedom of speech more than weapons.”



He emphasized: “We call on all legal, human rights, and media organizations, both local and international, to take an immediate and united stance to document this crime, legally pursue its perpetrators in international courts, and expose the occupiers’ brutality to global public opinion.”



The head of the World Union of Muslim Scholars also urged all nations, governments, institutions, and people worldwide to support Gaza by all possible means, saying: “The duty to support Gaza will never end, and whoever has the capacity and ability to do so—whether through a truthful word, a demonstration, political pressure, or urgent aid—must do it.”



In conclusion, he said: “The blood of the martyrs is a trust, and Gaza today is the testing ground for every free and conscientious human being. We either stand where we must, in a manner pleasing to God, or we allow history to record the shame of our silence and inaction.”



Anas Al-Sharif and his colleagues were among the last voices in Gaza transmitting its painful reality to the world.



Following the Zionist regime’s attack on Sunday evening on the journalists’ shelter in Gaza, four Al Jazeera journalists and cameramen were martyred.



According to Al Jazeera reports, at least four people, including journalists Anas Al-Sharif and Muhammad Qariqah, cameramen Ibrahim Zahir and Muhammad Nofal, were martyred in the attack, and journalist Muhammad Sobah was injured.



