Shia Cleric: Diversity of views among Islamic denominations, an opportunity to transcend Islam

AhlulBayt News Agency: The cultural deputy at Islamic center in Iran’s Kermanshah province has asserted the differences between the Islamic denominations saying that the diversity of views in the world of Islam is not counted a threat but an opportunity to transcend the holy religion.

Hujjat-ul-Islam Mir Abbas Salemian, conducted on the occasion of the Islamic Unity Week, warned against the outcomes of the hostile media and their analysis, the majority of which endeavor to undermine unity in the world of Islam.



He called the national solidarity of Iranians as the main asset of the country against the enemies urging the religious scholars to wisely act against such plots and do not let these schemes to realize.



The professor of seminary, in another part of his remarks said that the confrontation with plots to divide Muslims is not a mission merely upon the clerics but every single member of the Islamic nation has a key responsibility to tackle the issue.



Hujjat-ul-Islam Salemian warned,” Enemy, in its thinktanks, is seeking a plot to undermine the resistance in the Islamic countries”, adding,” We should all speak and act wisely and foil the hostile plots.”



“Nobody denies the diversity of views and beliefs among the Islamic denominations though it must not be understood that such differences could divide the religious brothers” said the cleric and concluded,” On the contrary, this diversity is not counted a threat but an opportunity to transcend the holy religion of Islam.”



Continuing his speech, Hujjat-ul-Islam Salmian noted that the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution has always emphasized Islamic unity and reminded us: With his deep and strategic vision, he knows very well that the greatest threat to the Islamic world is division and disunity, and on the other hand, unity is the guarantee of our honor and authority. Therefore, His Eminence, the Leader of Islamic Revolution, places great emphasis on the proximity of religions, and we, as Muslims and followers of the guardianship of the jurist, must make His Eminence's instructions our goal so that, God willing, the enemy will not be able to create a gap in the ranks of Muslims.



