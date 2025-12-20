ABWA Unveils “Encyclopedia of Shiite Teachings” at International Gathering in Qom

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Encyclopedia of Shiite Teachings was formally unveiled on Thursday, December 18, 2025, during a ceremony held at the conference hall of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly in Qom. The event, titled Introducing Shiism in Today’s World: Necessities and Challenges, brought together seminary and university professors, researchers, and international guests.

Among the speakers were Ayatollah Reza Ramazani, Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly; Hojat al-Islam Dr. Mohammad Taqi Sobhani, head of the Al-Bayan Institute for Communication and Foundational Studies; Hojat al-Islam Dr. Ahmad Vaezzi, head of the Islamic Propagation Office of the Seminary; Hojat al-Islam Dr. Mohsen Elviri, director of the history department at Baqir al-Olum University (a.s.); Hojat al-Islam Sayed Kalbe Jawad Naqvi, Secretary-General of the Council of Ulama of India; and Dr. Mohammad Ali Rabbani, director-general for academic and scientific cooperation at the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization.

In his remarks, Ayatollah Ramazani described rationality and argument-based reasoning as fundamental principles of research, noting that nearly three hundred verses of the Holy Quran emphasize reflection and intellect.

Hojat al-Islam Vaezzi said the most effective arena for promoting Shiite teachings today lies in digital and media spaces. Dr. Sobhani, for his part, described the encyclopedia as a work designed to introduce Shiism on the basis of reason and shared human understanding.

Dr. Elviri characterized the Encyclopedia of Shiite Teachings as a coherent and systematic body of knowledge in Shiite studies, adding that the school of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) offers a unique capacity to address the intellectual, ethical, and spiritual challenges of the modern world.

Hojat al-Islam Sayed Kalbe Jawad Naqvi called the encyclopedia a clear manifestation of the scholarly legacy of the AhlulBayt (a.s.), arguing that while Europe now claims intellectual primacy, it once stood in ignorance as Muslims advanced through the guidance of the AhlulBayt’s teachings.

Dr. Rabbani said introducing Shiism to the world today is not merely an academic task but a civilizational endeavor with long-term cultural implications.

The ceremony concluded with the formal unveiling of the Encyclopedia of Shiite Teachings, of which 15 volumes have been published to date.



