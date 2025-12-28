Hezbollah condemns deadly terror attack on Imam Ali Mosque in Homs

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hezbollah has strongly condemned a terrorist attack that targeted worshippers at a mosque in the western Syrian city of Homs during Friday prayers, leaving dozens of people killed and wounded.

In a statement issued following the bombing, the Lebanese resistance movement denounced the “heinous” crime, saying the attack demonstrated the nature of those responsible.

It condemned the perpetrators for having no regard for religious sanctities or intellectual and religious diversity, and of relying on hate-driven rhetoric of exclusion and rejection of others.

The movement called for the perpetrators, who hailed from “deviant groups,” to be exposed, brought to justice, and subjected to the severest punishments.

It also extended condolences to the families of the victims, prayed for mercy for those killed and a swift recovery for the wounded, and expressed hope for stability, progress, and prosperity for the Syrian people.

The condemnation followed a bombing that struck the Imam Ali Mosque in the Wadi al-Dhahab neighborhood of Homs.

Syria’s official news agency SANA said initial reports had shown that at least five people were killed and 21 injured, later updating the toll to eight fatalities and 18 wounded.

Citing a security source, the agency reported that preliminary investigations had indicated that the explosion was caused by devices planted inside the mosque, after earlier reports suggested a suicide bombing.

The so-called Saraya Ansar al-Sunna group claimed responsibility for the atrocity in a statement on Telegram, saying its members had detonated several explosive devices inside the mosque. The group had previously claimed responsibility for a church bombing in Damascus in June.

Residents and monitoring groups have reported an increase in kidnappings and killings in Homs since the fall of Syria’s former democratically-elected government of President Bashar al-Assad that took place during intense Israeli-backed assaults by the so-called Hayat al-Tahrir al-Sham Takfiri terrorist group last year.

.....................

End/ 257