Suicide bombing hits Imam Ali Mosque in Syria

Local Syrian sources reported a suicide explosion on Friday afternoon inside a mosque in the central Syrian province of Homs.

According to Al Mayadeen, citing local sources in Syria, the explosion took place inside Imam Ali Mosque in the Wadi al-Dhahab neighborhood of Homs province.

Initial reports indicate that the blast occurred during Friday prayers, while worshippers were inside the mosque.

Minutes after the initial reports, Al Jazeera, citing its correspondent in Syria, confirmed the occurrence of the explosion.

Al Mayadeen reported that the explosion resulted in a number of fatalities and injuries. However, the exact number of those killed or wounded had not been confirmed at the time of reporting.