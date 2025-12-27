Widespread condemnations pour in after deadly Shia mosque attack in Syria

AhlulBayt News Agency: Condemnations have poured in following a terrorist attack on a Shia mosque in the western Syrian city of Homs that killed at least eight people and wounded 18 others.

Explosives detonated inside the Ali Bin Abi Talib Mosque as worshipers were performing Friday prayers. A militant group calling itself Saraya Ansar al-Sunna claimed responsibility for the attack.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres “unequivocally” condemned the bombing, according to a statement issued by his spokesperson.

“The secretary general reiterates that attacks against civilians and places of worship are unacceptable. He stresses that those responsible must be identified and brought to justice,” the statement said.

France also condemned the “abhorrent terrorist act,” calling it a deliberate attempt to destabilize Syria and undermine its transitional authorities.

Countries and regional organizations across West Asia denounced the Homs attack as well.

Saudi Arabia

The Saudi Foreign Ministry affirmed the kingdom’s “categorical rejection of terrorism, extremism, targeting of mosques and places of worship, and terrorizing innocent people,” while expressing solidarity with Syria in the face of the “great tragedy.”

United Arab Emirates

The UAE Foreign Ministry issued a statement reaffirming its “strong condemnation of these terrorist acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.”

Lebanon

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun deplored the attack, reiterating his country’s support for Syria in combating terrorism and in its efforts to build a state based on freedom and democracy.

Jordan

Jordan’s Foreign Ministry condemned the attack and expressed solidarity with the Syrian people and authorities, stressing its rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism.

Turkey

The Turkish Foreign Ministry described the mosque bombing as a blatant crime and strongly condemned the attack.

The foreign ministries of Qatar and Iraq, as well as the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council, also issued statements condemning the terrorist attack.

Saraya Ansar al-Sunna has threatened further attacks in Syria. The group emerged after the ouster of former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad a year ago and has also claimed responsibility for an attack on a church in Damascus in June.

The Foreign Ministry of the transitional Syrian government called the Homs attack a cowardly act and a blatant assault on human and moral values, reflecting the desperate attempts to destabilize Syria and undermine the resilience of the Syrian people.

