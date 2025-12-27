Iran condemns terrorist attack on Imam Ali Mosque in Syria

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has strongly condemned a terrorist attack targeting a mosque in Syria.

According to IRNA, in a statement, Baqaei denounced the attack on worshippers at the Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib (AS) Mosque in the Syrian province of Homs, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of several civilians.

He expressed Iran’s condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and prayed for the swift recovery of those wounded in the attack.

Reiterating the Islamic Republic of Iran’s firm and principled stance against all forms of terrorism and violent extremism, Baqaei stressed that certain parties bear responsibility for creating conditions that allow terrorism to persist and expand. He said illegal foreign interventions, including violations of Syria’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the occupation of parts of the country, have contributed to the continued spread of extremist violence.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson also called for the identification, prosecution, and punishment of those responsible for planning and carrying out the attack. He emphasized the responsibility of Syria’s transitional government to address the incident and ensure accountability.

