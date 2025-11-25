Norwegian Institute Highlights Hezbollah’s Resilience Amid Multi-Front War

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Norwegian website “Peace Research Institute Oslo” stated that the scale of the multi-front war aimed at “disarming and dissolving Lebanon’s Hezbollah” is surprising, given the extreme imbalance of power.

The website added that what is even more remarkable is Hezbollah’s resilience in the face of the ongoing war waged by “powerful enemies seeking to completely destroy it.”

It explained that the recent Israeli war of aggression against Lebanon, intended to eliminate Hezbollah, has continued despite the November 2024 ceasefire. This represents the latest escalation in a broader campaign by the Israeli occupation and its Western allies, using political, economic, legal, and military means to subjugate Lebanon and target the resistance.

In this context, researchers offered two explanations for Hezbollah’s strength: one attributing it to clandestine operations, and the other to its integration within Lebanese state institutions.

According to the website, Hezbollah has skillfully defended the concept of political resistance, maintaining a delicate balance between its activities inside and outside the state, in what scholars call “mirroring.”

The website further explained that this “mirroring” was Hezbollah’s response to attempts by the United States and “Israel” to weaponize international law and institutions, such as the Security Council, to impose a model of Lebanese sovereignty aligned with the American-Israeli vision, leaving no space for the party.

It argued that Hezbollah has reversed the situation by using the same standards to defend Lebanon’s sovereign equality and territorial integrity, sometimes becoming the sole defender of these principles against violations by American-backed occupying forces.

The website noted that the recent Israeli aggression against Lebanon, supported by the United States, caused around 2,720 civilian deaths and widespread destruction of infrastructure. It reflected a major shift in US policy toward Lebanon and marked another step in undermining the international legal order.

It added that US-backed “Israel” employed terrorist tactics, including pager bombings in civilian areas, assassinations, and systematic shelling of densely populated regions, in an escalation surpassing the 2006 war.

Finally, the website concluded that after decades of “legal warfare” against Hezbollah, the United States has abandoned the international legal system in favor of a “fog of chaos” to subjugate Lebanon and the region by force. It argued that if the American-Israeli war succeeds in eliminating Hezbollah, it will not be due to international institutions, but rather because of their collapse.

