Farewell ceremony for 300 unidentified martyrs held in Iran

The farewell ceremony of 300 unidentified martyrs from the Sacred Defense (the imposed war of Iraq against Iran) was held across the country on Monday morning, concurrent with the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Fatemeh (SA).

As Iranians marked the martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatima, the daughter of prophet Muhammad (PBUH), the city of Tehran also hosted a major funeral procession.

Today, the remains of one hundred unidentified Iranian soldiers—recently recovered from old battlefields of the Iran-Iraq war—were laid in rest.

Of total 300 unidentified martyrs, the martyr-fostering people of the capital Tehran along with the state and military officials and the esteemed families of martyrs renewed their allegiance with the pure bodies of 100 unknown martyrs during the eight years of Sacred Defense (Iraqi-imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988) in front of the University of Tehran.