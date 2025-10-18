Iranian commander: Peace, security depend on power, readiness

AhlulBayt News Agency: Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, Deputy Chief of the Iranian Army for Coordination, has underscored that sustainable peace and security can only be guaranteed through strength, readiness, and deterrence.

According to IRNA, speaking on Friday to cadets at Imam Ali Officers’ University in Tehran, Sayyari said that wars break out where there is a lack of preparedness, stressing that as long as Iran’s Armed Forces maintain high levels of training, equipment, and morale, no enemy will be capable of posing a threat. “In any confrontation, victory will belong to the prepared and faithful forces,” he asserted.

Outlining the Army’s core mission, Sayyari identified three guiding principles: preserving territorial integrity, safeguarding independence, and defending the sacred system of the Islamic Republic of Iran. These principles, he said, form the foundation of all military activities, education, and planning within the Army, and every committed officer must place them at the heart of their service.

The commander emphasized that the Iranian Army continues to strengthen its capabilities across three vital dimensions — training, equipment, and morale. He noted that enhancing military education, modernizing weaponry and technology to meet evolving threats, and fostering the spiritual, faith-based, and revolutionary morale of personnel are key to ensuring the Army’s enduring strength and deterrent power.

