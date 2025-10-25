Iran’s armed forces ready to confront any threat: Top commander

AhlulBayt News Agency: Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, Chief of Staff and Deputy Coordinator of the Iranian Army, stated that the country’s armed forces are selected from the best youth and are fully prepared to confront any threat on land, air, or sea.

Speaking at the opening of the 4th World Military Archery Championship (CISM 2025) hosted by Iran’s Air Force at the Archery Federation, Admiral Sayyari emphasized the critical role of physical fitness in maintaining combat readiness. “Sport is vital for human health. A sick society cannot progress. In the armed forces, sport ensures our youth are healthy and capable of securing the country’s future,” he said.

Highlighting the significance of archery, Admiral Sayyari said, “Archery has a special appeal; it is part of our religious and traditional heritage. The legendary figure Arash the Archer symbolizes bravery and heroism.”

He further emphasized that the participation of Iranian forces in the competition goes beyond winning medals. “We aim to showcase Iranian culture, heritage, Islamic and revolutionary values, and chivalry. We want other participating countries to recognize that this is an ancient land rich in values,” he said.

Admiral Sayyari concluded by expressing gratitude to the General Staff, Air Force, and Archery Federation for organizing the event, praising their efforts in demonstrating the high standing and traditions of Iran.

...................

End/ 257