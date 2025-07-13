Pentagon confirms Iranian missile strike on Al Udeid Base in Qatar

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Pentagon’s chief spokesman Sean Parnell has acknowledged that one of Iran’s ballistic missiles struck Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar—the largest U.S. military facility in the Middle East.

“One Iranian ballistic missile impacted Al Udeid Air Base June 23 while the remainder of the missiles were intercepted by U.S. and Qatari air defense systems,” chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said in a statement to media.

“Al Udeid Air Base remains fully operational and capable of conducting its mission, alongside our Qatari partners, to provide security and stability in the region,” he claimed.

Satellite imagery reviewed by The Associated Press indicates that Iran’s retaliatory strike on Al Udeid Air Base—a critical U.S. military hub in Qatar likely damaged a geodesic dome used to house secure American communications equipment.

The Armed Forces fired missiles at a U.S. military base in Qatar in retaliation for U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities on June 23. Powerful missiles were fired at the United States’ Al Udeid airbase in Qatar as part of Operation Harbinger of Conquest.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (I.R.G.C.) said in a statement that the headquarters of the United States Air Forces Central Command, the United States’ largest strategic asset in West Asia, was hit.

The I.R.G.C. said Iran’s message to the White House and its allies was clear: By relying on God the Almighty, and backed up by the Iranian people, the Islamic Republic of Iran would under no circumstances leave a violation of its territorial integrity, sovereignty, and national security unanswered.

With the United States’ strikes on Iran, the I.R.G.C. said, it was made clear that the Israeli aggression against Iran was in line with an American conspiracy. “Therefore, we would like to remind that in [Iran’s] act of national defense, America’s bases and moving military targets in the region are not this warmongering regime’s strength but its huge weakness and Esfandiar’s eye (Achilles’ heel).”

....................

End/ 257