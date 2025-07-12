Satellite images show damage to Al Udeid base after Iranian strike

AhlulBayt News Agency: New satellite images have revealed substantial damage to the Al Udeid US Airbase in Qatar following Iran’s retaliatory missile strikes last month, contradicting US President Donald Trump’s claims that the base was left unharmed.

The imagery, analyzed by The Associated Press and provided by Planet Labs PBC, showed that a geodesic dome known as a Radome—housing secure communications equipment—was intact before the attack but missing afterward.

Photos from June 23 showed the dome still present, while images from June 25 onward revealed its disappearance, burn marks, and damage to a nearby building.

Neither US nor Qatari officials have issued a formal response or acknowledged the extent of the damage publicly.

The US Air Force’s 379th Air Expeditionary Wing had installed the $15 million Radome in 2016 to protect a Modernized Enterprise Terminal (MET), a key communications hub.

The MET enabled secure voice, video, and data links between US Central Command personnel and global military leadership, and was the first of its kind outside the US.

The dome’s destruction followed US airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities at Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan on June 22, prompting Iran’s retaliatory strike on Al Udeid the next day.

President Trump dismissed Iran’s response as “very weak” on Truth Social, despite satellite evidence of damage.

Following the attack, the US refrained from further retaliation and announced a unilateral ceasefire through Trump, which remains in effect.

In an opinion piece, The Hill called for the closure of Al Udeid, labeling it both a military and political liability due to Qatar’s influence over US policy.

The article cited Gen. Frank McKenzie, who warned that the base could be rendered unusable by sustained Iranian attacks.

The Israeli regime, supported by the US, launched an unprovoked war on Iran on June 13, targeting military and civilian infrastructure and causing hundreds of deaths.

International bodies have condemned the US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites as violations of the UN Charter, international law, and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.



