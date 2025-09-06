IRIAF commander Vahedi details 12-day war operations against Israeli criminal regime

AhlulBayt News Agency: The commander of Iran’s Air Force announced that Iranian military personnel conducted continuous aerial operations during a recent 12-day conflict with Israel, successfully downing several drones and intercepting hostile aircraft.

Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi, head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF), stated that pilots, commanders, and technical teams carried out nonstop combat, surveillance, and air defense missions in response to Israel’s unprovoked attack on June 13.

Vahedi noted that from the very beginning of the war, pilots from Shahid Babayi Air Base in Isfahan and other bases launched combat flights over Tehran and other strategic zones, intercepting advanced enemy drones.

He emphasized that the IRIAF responded promptly to all requests from Iran’s integrated air defense system, and fighter jets repeatedly engaged enemy formations, preventing them from reaching their intended targets.

The Iranian military deployed its full air force capabilities during the 12-day war. Vahedi mentioned that dozens of missions were executed, some of which remain classified due to security reasons.

He added that throughout the conflict, commanders, pilots, and technicians focused on executing combat, patrol, reconnaissance, and emergency response flights against both manned and unmanned enemy aircraft.

Vahedi affirmed that the Air Force is fully equipped and ready to defend Iran’s airspace under any circumstances.

The Israeli regime initiated a blatant and unjustified assault on Iran on June 13, sparking a 12-day war that resulted in the deaths of at least 1,064 individuals, including military leaders, nuclear scientists, and civilians.

A few days into the war, the United States joined the conflict by bombing three Iranian nuclear facilities, an act considered a serious breach of international law.

In retaliation, Iran’s Armed Forces struck strategic locations across the occupied territories and targeted the al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest U.S. military installation in West Asia.

On June 24, Iran’s successful counterattacks against both Israel and the United States led to a cessation of hostilities and halted the aggression.

/129