Army Commander: We will never allow even an inch of Iran’s soil to be separated

The Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army has commented that during the eight-year Sacred Defense, the Iranian Armed Forces proved that they would never allow even a single inch of Iran’s soil to be separated.

Major General Amir Hatami made the remarks while visiting Shahid Lashgari Base in Tehran on Friday. Accompanied by some other high-ranking Army commanders, Hatami assessed the combat capability of the unit.

In a meeting with the base’s pilots, Hatami emphasized that the Army’s mission was to safeguard the territorial integrity, independence, and the Islamic Republic system of Iran.

Stressing that the Islamic Republic of Iran Army continues its mission with full strength, he reiterated, “We demonstrated during the eight-year Sacred Defense that we will never permit a single inch of Iran’s soil to be separated.”