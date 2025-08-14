Official: Over 4,700 reporters, cameramen cover Arbaeen walk in Iraq

Mohammad-Ali Anoosheh, the Director of Cyber Space and Information Dissemination Affairs of Arbaeen Committee, has said more than 4,700 journalists and cameramen from Iraq and other countries cover the Arbaeen ritual.

Speaking to IRNA on Thursday, Anoosheh said the presence of journalists, documentary makers, and media activists in Iraq has been remarkable.

They have been walking alongside pilgrims on all routes leading to Karbala, sending reports of the event to the world, he added.

He noted that journalists and producers began their work on July 24 in Ras Al-Besha, Basra, and representatives of Iraqi and foreign media will continue covering the event ceremonies until Friday.

Some reporters, journalists, and digital media activists have covered more than 2,500 kilometers of the routes leading to Karbala, accompanying Arbaeen pilgrims, Anoosheh said.

The Islamic Radio and Television Union, in cooperation with the Iraqi Radio and Television Union, has set up over 70 media stations along the pilgrimage routes to Karbala, equipped with satellite technology, providing free services to media outlets.

All journalists participating in the Arbaeen pilgrimage expressed their solidarity with the Palestinian people and condemned the Israeli crimes and its attacks on media centers and journalists in Gaza.