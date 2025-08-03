Finland’s President signals readiness to recognize Palestinian State

AhlulBayt News Agency: Finland’s President Alexander Stubb says he is ready to approve recognition of a Palestinian state if the government moves forward with and submits an official proposal.

“The decisions by France, the United Kingdom and Canada reinforce the trend towards recognizing Palestine as part of efforts to breathe new life into the peace process,” Stubb wrote on X.

He added, “If I receive a proposal to recognize the Palestinian state, I am prepared to approve it.”

Earlier, Stubb told the Finnish news agency STT that the recognition of Palestine has reached a point where Finland must make a choice.

“We have been discussing this difficult question since the beginning of October 2023. Now I myself see that the situation has progressed to the point where Finland must make its choice,” he said.

Stubb expressed optimism regarding Finland’s potential recognition of Palestine, emphasizing that such action would carry greater significance if it were part of a wider international initiative.

He underscored that such recognition should be directed towards facilitating the peace process and the proposed so-called two-state solution.

The president further condemned the atrocities committed by Israel in Gaza, saying that collective punishment and the suffering of civilians are “unacceptable.”

.....................

End/ 257