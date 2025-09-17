Luxembourg intends to recognize Palestinian state at United Nations

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Luxembourg announced before a parliamentary committee, on Monday evening, his country’s intention to recognize a Palestinian state.

According to local media, the final decision is expected to be made later this month at the UN General Assembly in New York, in coordination with several other countries, including France and Belgium.

This announcement comes after months of hesitation by the Luxembourg government and amid growing calls from European leaders to express a clear position on the issue.

Last week, European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen announced that the Commission would take a tougher stance toward Israel during the war.

Halting payments to Israel and imposing sanctions on extremist ministers and violent settlers were the most prominent among the measures that she mentioned.

