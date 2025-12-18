90% of displacement tents flooded by heavy rains

AhlulBayt News Agency: Mahmoud Basal, spokesperson for the Palestinian Civil Defense in Gaza, warned that the humanitarian crisis in the besieged enclave is rapidly deteriorating as severe weather storms and flooding sweep through the territory, saying nearly over 90 percent of displacement camp tents have been fully flooded.

Speaking to Al Araby TV, Mahmoud Basal said stated that the tents no longer offer adequate protection for displaced residents.

He emphasized that worsening heavy rains and strong winds are exacerbating the hardships faced by thousands, particularly children and the elderly, and raising serious health and humanitarian concerns.

He highlighted that the extreme weather has exposed the weakness of temporary shelters, stressing that relying on tents through the winter threatens the lives of residents and exacerbates the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

Basal explained that the only immediate alternative to protect displaced families from torrential rain is the entry of mobile caravans.

“Caravans could provide temporary relief,” he noted.

The warnings come amid a rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza, with ongoing hostilities, rising numbers of displaced people, and a lack of adequate shelter solutions capable of withstanding harsh weather conditions.

