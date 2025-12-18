Red Cross warns of collapsing buildings and rising casualties in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) warned on Wednesday about the grave risks posed by collapsing damaged buildings in the Gaza Strip during severe weather, stressing that these structures endanger residents’ lives and are contributing to rising casualties.

The organization explained that thousands of civilians are forced to remain inside unsafe homes and buildings due to the absence of alternatives and insufficient shelters, further worsening humanitarian dangers across the territory.

The ICRC highlighted the urgent need to expand and sustain the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza to meet both immediate and medium-term needs. This includes food, shelter, essential supplies, and equipment to repair critical infrastructure severely damaged by the war.

It also emphasized the importance of allowing humanitarian assistance to enter without obstruction and ensuring its rapid and safe delivery to all areas of Gaza, in order to alleviate the suffering of the population amid worsening humanitarian conditions.

Israel has waged a genocidal war against Gaza’s population since October 7, 2023, with US and European backing, carrying out widespread killing, starvation, destruction, displacement, and mass arrests, while ignoring international appeals and International Court of Justice rulings to halt hostilities. A ceasefire was brokered on October 10, 2025, but Israel continues to violate its terms daily.

The war has left more than 241,000 Palestinians killed or injured, most of them women and children, with over 11,000 missing and hundreds of thousands displaced. It has also triggered famine, claiming many civilian lives and causing widespread devastation across Gaza’s cities and regions.

/129