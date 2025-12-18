Another Israeli terrorist soldier commits suicide; death toll 61 since Gaza war

AhlulBayt News Agency: An Israeli soldier has committed suicide at a military base in the northern occupied territories, raising the total number of troops who have taken their own lives to 61 since the beginning of the Gaza war.

Haaretz newspaper reported on Tuesday that the soldier, serving as a tracker in regular duty, shot himself inside the base. He was critically injured and later pronounced dead that evening.

Earlier, the Israeli army announced that a soldier had sustained severe gunshot wounds at a military base and was taken to hospital, where he later died.

The army added that military police have launched an investigation into the incident.

This comes after a reserve officer from the Givati Brigade committed suicide on December 4, following severe psychological distress linked to his involvement in the Gaza war.

Israel Hayom reported that the 28-year-old reserve officer likely suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, worsened by ground operations in Gaza.

The paper noted that shortly before his death, he said he could not continue living, describing feelings of destruction and loss. No further details were given.

On December 8, Israel’s ministry of military affairs announced that nearly 22,000 wounded soldiers have received medical treatment since October 2023.

According to the ministry, about 58 percent of those treated in rehabilitation centers are suffering from mental health conditions.

/129