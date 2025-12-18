British police threaten arrest over “globalize the intifada” chants

AhlulBayt News Agency: British police have announced a tougher stance on pro-Palestinian protests, warning that anyone chanting “globalize the intifada” or carrying placards with the phrase will face arrest at future demonstrations.

In a joint statement on Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police and Greater Manchester Police declared that slogans and placards such as “globalize the intifada” will trigger police action if used in protests or in targeted ways.

The term “intifada,” meaning uprising in Arabic, is used by Palestinians to describe resistance against Israel’s occupation of their land.

The statement emphasized that “words and chants used in protests matter and have real-world consequences.”

Police forces said they will now “re-calibrate to be more assertive” given the “escalating threat context,” pledging to act decisively and make arrests.

The announcement followed a mass shooting at a Jewish gathering in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday, which left 15 dead and dozens injured.

Ben Jamal, director of the Palestinian Solidarity Campaign (PSC), accused British police of exploiting the Sydney attack “to further suppress fundamental democratic rights of protest and free speech in the UK.”

He described the move as “another low point in the political repression of protests for Palestinian rights.”

Jamal noted that some groups pushing for action against pro-Palestinian protests even claim that chants like “Free, Free Palestine” amount to calls for violence against Jewish people.

The PSC director added that pro-Israel organizations argue that boycotting Israel in protest of its violations of international law and Palestinian rights is “antisemitic.”

Pro-Palestinian demonstrations have expanded in London over the past two years, particularly during Israel’s war in Gaza and in response to UK military and diplomatic backing for Israel.

These protests often occur outside the Israeli embassy, government offices, and major public spaces, attracting hundreds or even thousands of participants.

