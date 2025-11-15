Hamas Warns of Humanitarian Disaster in Gaza Camps

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Hamas Movement warned on Friday of an impending humanitarian disaster threatening hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians in Gaza, as a severe winter storm turned refugee camps into muddy swamps, flooding worn-out tents unable to withstand rain and freezing temperatures.

In a press statement, Hamas said that collapsing tents, soaked bedding, and thousands of families left exposed reflect the harsh reality imposed by the ongoing Israeli siege. The Movement held Israel fully responsible for the humanitarian suffering of Gaza’s residents.

Hamas described the situation as a “catastrophic scene created by the criminal Zionist occupation,” warning that any delay in international intervention could worsen the tragedy and cause more casualties.

The Movement stressed that thousands of Palestinian families remain without shelter against the cold, lacking basic necessities. The Israeli blockade has prevented humanitarian aid, tents, and caravans from entering, deepening the crisis and endangering lives.

Hamas urged ceasefire guarantors, the United Nations, the Arab League, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to act quickly to deliver humanitarian, medical, and shelter aid to Gaza. It also emphasized the urgent need for increased field and popular support to protect displaced Palestinians.

Meanwhile, Mahmoud Bseil, spokesperson for Gaza’s Civil Defense, said in a press briefing that several shelters were flooded during the storm’s early hours, causing severe damage to thousands of tents. He confirmed Civil Defense lacks equipment for rescue operations, as Israeli forces destroyed all related tools.

Bseil reiterated that shelters were heavily affected, with water pouring into tents, damaging clothing and bedding. He noted that local authorities have no alternatives to house residents enduring extreme hardship during the ongoing war, now in its second year.

He stressed that Civil Defense teams are struggling to respond to flooding, especially after Israeli forces destroyed all emergency equipment. “We can only evacuate people and remove immediate threats; we cannot handle the scale of destruction,” he said.

Bseil also reported flooding at “Patient’s Friends Hospital,” which shelters many children. Civil Defense was unable to assist due to harsh conditions, according to Safa News Agency.

He added that Gaza’s service infrastructure is collapsing, with municipal services unable to meet residents’ needs under catastrophic conditions. He described these services as “primitive” and incapable of addressing the population’s needs.

With more storms expected this winter, Bseil warned that Gaza’s already damaged homes may collapse due to flooding and water infiltration, as the war has severely weakened infrastructure.

He concluded with a grim warning: “Gaza is facing an extremely catastrophic situation. The scenes we are witnessing are painful and demand urgent international intervention to end the suffering of Gaza’s residents and save lives.”

