Young Palestinian Injured in Israeli Raid on Beit Furik

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Red Crescent confirmed that a young man was injured by Israeli gunfire on Friday during a military raid on the town of Beit Furik, east of Nablus.

Ameed Ahmed, Director of the Emergency and Ambulance Centre in Nablus, stated that Israeli occupation forces (IOF) shot an 18-year-old in the leg with live ammunition. The victim was immediately transferred to hospital for medical treatment.

Local sources reported that IOF troops stormed the town with heavy gunfire and toxic tear gas canisters, sparking confrontations in the area.

These incidents come amid escalating daily settler attacks under Israeli army protection, along with continuous raids on Palestinian towns and cities across the occupied West Bank, including Jerusalem, since the start of Israel’s war on Gaza on October 7, 2023.

Palestinian medical sources confirmed that Israeli assaults in the West Bank have so far killed 1,071 Palestinians, injured nearly 10,000, and led to the detention of more than 20,000 people, including 1,600 children.

