Gaza Faces Near-Famine as 96% Go Hungry

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS) has issued a stark warning about extreme food insecurity in the Gaza Strip, revealing that 96% of the population—approximately 2.1 million people—are suffering from severe hunger due to the ongoing genocidal war by the Zionist regime and the blockade on the besieged territory.

The bureau’s report describes the humanitarian situation in Gaza as catastrophic. It highlights a 31% drop in total consumption, with Gaza alone experiencing an 80% decline, compared to 13% in the West Bank—reflecting a dramatic collapse in living conditions.

The crisis has worsened due to the complete halt in local production and soaring unemployment, leaving most families almost entirely reliant on limited humanitarian aid. The bureau warned that Gaza is on the verge of widespread famine.

According to the report, poverty levels—which were already above 63% before the war—have now reached unprecedented levels amid falling incomes, severe food insecurity, and growing inability to meet basic needs.

Since March 2, the Zionist regime has closed Gaza’s border crossings, blocking food, humanitarian and medical aid, goods, and fuel—causing a rapid deterioration in the humanitarian situation.

Backed fully by the United States, the Zionist military has carried out a genocidal campaign in Gaza since October 7, 2023, killing or injuring over 239,000 people—mostly women and children—and leaving more than 9,000 missing.

