Israeli assassination of Khalil al-Hayya failed: Hamas

In an official statement on Friday, the Palesitinian Hamas movement said Khalil al-Hayya was not martyred in Doha attack an survived the Israeli regime's assassination.

The Hamas official statement said that Khalil al-Hayya attended his son's funeral on Friday, declaring the failure of Israeli regime's heavey bombardment of his residence in Doha, Qatar earlier this week.

Hamas had previously said in a statement that Israel's attempt to assassinate members of the movement's negotiating team had failed, but several members of the Hamas leadership's office in Doha were martyred in the attack.