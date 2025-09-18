Israeli army kills 98 Palestinians in Gaza in past 24 hours

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip has said that Israeli regime's forces have martyred 98 Palestinian people in the enclave over the past 24 hours.

The death toll in the Gaza Strip has reached 65,062, the majority of whom were women and children, since the beginning of the Israeli aggression in October 2023. At least 165,697 others have also been injured.

This toll remains incomplete, as many victims remain trapped under rubble, inaccessible to ambulance and rescue crews, WAFA news agency reported.

Medical sources confirmed that since Israel broke its ceasefire agreement and resumed its aggression on the Gaza Strip on March 18, 2025, at least 12,511 civilians have been killed, and 53,656 others have been injured.

Sources stated that 98 bodies and 385 injured individuals were brought to hospitals in Gaza during the past 24 hours.

The sources indicated that, over the past 24 hours, seven civilians have been killed and more than 87 others have been injured while attempting to receive humanitarian aid. This brings the total number of aid seekers killed in aid-related attacks to 2,504, with at least 18,381 others wounded.

Hospitals in Gaza recorded four new deaths in the past 24 hours as a result of famine and malnutrition, bringing the total to 432 deaths, including 146 children.