Israel presses ground invasion of Gaza with barbaric bombings

The Israeli regime is moving forward with a long-anticipated major ground invasion of Gaza City, but around one million Palestinians are resisting the occupying force’s attempts to forcibly displace them from their homeland.

Hebrew-language media reported that the ground offensive — code-named Gideon’s Chariots ll — was initially expected to begin after a mass evacuation of Gaza City but the Israeli military launched the aggression late on Tuesday by killing at least 16 Palestinians, including women and children, in heavy strikes on the city, Press TV reported.

The Israeli regime said it had struck more than 150 targets in Gaza City since the onset of its ground assault, with thousands of Palestinians having been forced to flee down a single coastal road to the center of the Strip.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza said Israeli forces also struck al-Rantisi Children’s Hospital in Gaza City late Tuesday night, hitting its upper floors three times in succession.

The facility is the only specialized children’s hospital in the Strip, treating 80 patients across oncology, dialysis, respiratory, and gastrointestinal care, including 12 critical cases.

Following the bombing, 40 patients and their families fled in fear, while another 40 remained alongside staff, as the ministry warned the attack is part of Israel’s systematic campaign to cripple Gaza’s health system.