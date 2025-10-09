Nearly 11,000 civilians killed in Syria since HTS takeover, war monitor reports

AhlulBayt News Agency: A Britain-based war monitoring group reports that nearly 11,000 civilians, including over 1,000 women and children, have been killed in Syria since militant factions led by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) seized control in December.

In a report released Wednesday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights stated that numerous violations were documented during this period, including extrajudicial killings, field executions, kidnappings, torture, indiscriminate targeting of civilians, armed assaults, and repeated bombings across various regions of the country.

The report highlighted that ongoing attacks — including bombardments by Turkish and Israeli forces — have exacerbated the suffering of civilians, particularly women and children.

According to the Observatory, a total of 10,955 deaths were recorded during the reporting period, including 8,422 civilians, among them 463 children and 636 women, as well as 3,054 cases of field executions.

Since the takeover by new authorities, Syria has experienced waves of sectarian and regional violence.

Targeted violence against Syria’s Alawite community has continued following a brutal campaign carried out by HTS forces in March.

The Observatory estimated approximately 2,000 casualties during clashes in the southwestern province of Suweida.

HTS militants also engaged in fighting with Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northern Syria, which ended with a ceasefire agreement on Tuesday.

“The Observatory calls for the prosecution of all individuals responsible for crimes and violations, regardless of their affiliation, to ensure justice and accountability for the thousands of civilian deaths over recent years,” the report said.

Syria’s new ruling authorities have faced repeated criticism for failing to protect the country’s minority populations.

Following the collapse of Assad’s government, the Israeli military has launched airstrikes targeting military sites, facilities, and arsenals formerly belonging to Syria’s now-defunct army.

Israel has faced widespread condemnation for terminating the 1974 ceasefire agreement with Syria and exploiting the post-Assad chaos to pursue territorial expansion.

