Saudi Arabia seeks US defense pact amid rising regional tensions

AhlulBayt News Agency: Saudi Arabia has initiated negotiations with the United States to secure a long-desired defense pact, similar to the agreement recently signed between Washington and Qatar.

According to the Financial Times, Riyadh is seeking a deal with the Trump administration modeled after the US-Qatar defense pact.

Last month, US President Donald Trump issued an executive order guaranteeing the security of Qatar.

This move followed an Israeli attack on Doha, which drew widespread condemnation.

Under the US-Qatar pact, any armed aggression against Qatar is considered a threat to the United States.

The Financial Times reported that Saudi Arabia hopes to finalize a similar agreement during Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s upcoming visit to the White House.

Sources familiar with the matter said the meeting between MBS and Trump is expected to be substantial, involving broad military and intelligence cooperation.

A senior Trump administration official stated, “There are discussions about signing something when the crown prince comes, but the details are in flux.”

While the US State Department declined to comment on the visit, it emphasized that military cooperation with Saudi Arabia remains a cornerstone of its regional strategy.

Meanwhile, leaked US military documents revealed a covert partnership between Israel and six Arab states aimed at countering Iran.

The documents, published by an American newspaper, described the alliance—called the “Regional Security Construct”—as having been formed in 2022 under US Central Command, involving Qatar, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

According to The Washington Post, the alliance expanded quietly through 2025, linking the six Arab nations into a unified air-defense network to confront perceived threats from Iran.

The report stated that Iran’s alleged threat was the main driver behind the deepening ties, facilitated by Centcom.

It also noted that the cooperation involved years of secret meetings, joint drills, and military exercises focused on countering Iran.

Following last month’s Israeli strike on a residential area in Doha targeting Hamas leaders, Qatar’s monarchy condemned the US for its complicity.

Despite having prior intelligence about the planned Israeli attack, Washington chose not to inform Arab leaders.

At the time, US allies in the region believed they would be warned in advance of any Israeli military action.

Qatar’s leadership criticized US officials for failing to alert Doha about the impending Israeli aggression.

