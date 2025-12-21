Najaf Friday Imam condemns Quran desecration in US

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Imam of Friday Prayers in Najaf Ashraf has strongly condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran by a US congressional candidate, describing the act as a clear sign of the West’s cultural and civilizational failure and its inability to properly engage with Islam.

Delivering his Friday sermons at the Great Husseiniyeh of Fatimah (PBUH) in Najaf Ashraf, Hojatoleslam Seyyed Sadruddin Qabanchi denounced the move as a malicious attempt to stir ethnic and religious tensions under the pretext of freedom of expression. He stressed that such actions amount to the promotion of religious hatred and constitute an insult not only to Muslims, but also to followers of other divine religions, including Christianity and Judaism.

The senior cleric warned that disrespecting sacred symbols undermines social cohesion within the United States and risks provoking retaliatory violence. He called on US legal institutions to hold the candidate accountable for violating religious sanctities and threatening internal peace. Qabanchi also urged the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to take coordinated international action to condemn and curb similar provocations.

He further appealed to American civil society organizations to pressure the judiciary to address the issue, while calling on Islamic NGOs to move beyond temporary reactions by documenting such incidents and pursuing legal channels in the countries where they occur.

Addressing regional and international developments, the Najaf Friday prayer leader described the conclusion of the UN mission in Iraq as a sign of growing political stability, saying the country has entered a new phase marked by the decline of sectarian conflict and foreign-backed attempts to destabilize the political process.

Hojatoleslam Qabanchi also condemned a recent attack on a Jewish gathering in Australia that left dozens dead and injured, calling the violence unjustifiable. He praised the courageous intervention of a young Muslim, Ahmed al-Ahmad, who helped apprehend one of the attackers, describing the act as a manifestation of Islamic ethics in contrast to oppression and extremism—an action that was also acknowledged by Australian officials.

On domestic and religious matters, the cleric emphasized the importance of unity in Friday prayer sermons, referring to a letter from the Sunni Endowment Council encouraging common themes that strengthen social cohesion. He recommended the recitation of supplications from Sahifa al-Sajjadiyya, highlighting prayers that honor those who supported the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him and his family).

Marking the arrival of the sacred month of Rajab, Qabanchi called on believers to increase repentance and spiritual preparation ahead of Ramadan, noting the merits of fasting during the month and observing its recommended supplications.

He also commemorated the anniversary of the martyrdom of Ayatollah Seyyed Muhammad Baqir Hakim, known as the “Martyr of the Mihrab,” praising his scholarly stature and leadership against the Baathist regime. Qabanchi underscored Hakim’s commitment to national unity, independence, and justice, as well as his call for inclusive governance free from foreign interference.

Concluding his sermons, the Imam of Friday Prayers in Najaf Ashraf urged the Iraqi people to uphold piety, preserve unity, and avoid divisiveness in the face of ongoing challenges.

.....................

End/ 257