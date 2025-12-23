Photos: Ceremony honoring teachers, outstanding students of Dar al-Ulum AhlulBayt in Bamyan on Imam Baqir birth anniversary
According to the AhlulBayt (a.s.) International News Agency – ABNA – coinciding with the blessed birth anniversary of Imam Muhammad al-Baqir (a.s.) and the conclusion of the academic year in Afghanistan, a celebration and ceremony honoring teachers and outstanding students of Dar al-Ulum AhlulBayt (a.s.) was held in Bamyan.
23 December 2025 - 10:13
