Photos: Open-Air Reading Competition by Shia Students in Daikundi, Afghanistan

According to the AhlulBayt (a..) International News Agency – ABNA – hundreds of Shia boys and girls took part in a reading competition based on the book "Friday Prayer" by Ayatollah Wa’ezzadeh Behsudi. The event was held in the village of Marbolaq Baghl-Kando in Ashtarlay District, Daikundi Province, Afghanistan. Organizers said the purpose of the competition was to promote a culture of reading and to familiarize the younger generation with the religious and political dimensions of Friday Prayer.