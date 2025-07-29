Zionist reservist found dead amid rising suicides in Israeli army

AhlulBayt News Agency: An Israeli military reservist was found dead in his home in the western Negev, as suicide cases among Israeli soldiers continue to rise at a troubling rate.

Israeli media confirmed the reservist’s identity as Ariel Meir Taman, a former member of the Military Rabbinate who had served in a unit tasked with identifying fallen soldiers.

A friend of Taman told Hebrew media that he had witnessed deeply disturbing scenes during his service over recent years.

Israeli military police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Channel 12 reported that Taman’s suicide marks the 48th case among Israeli soldiers since October 2023, when the Israeli regime began its war on Gaza.

The broadcaster noted that the surge in suicides primarily affects those involved in operations in Gaza and southern Lebanon.

This increase has been linked to psychological trauma and exposure to intense violence stemming from the Israeli campaign in Gaza.

According to Walla News, the Jerusalem Institute of Justice has appealed to the Israeli Knesset to urgently address the growing suicide crisis among army personnel.

Despite efforts by military officials to censor details related to soldier suicides, ongoing revelations suggest a sharp and persistent increase.

Reports indicate that some soldiers have been buried without military honors or public notice, in an attempt to obscure the scale of the issue.

Separately, the Israeli army confirmed the dismissal and imprisonment of three soldiers who refused to return to combat operations in Gaza.

The military stated that the soldiers were sentenced to between 7 and 12 days in a military jail.

According to Israeli broadcaster KAN, the soldiers cited severe emotional and psychological distress as the reason for their refusal.

KAN also reported that one of the soldiers’ mothers said her son had spent months fighting in Gaza, experienced tragic losses, and was exposed to harrowing conditions.

Refusals to serve in Gaza have occurred before, marking an ongoing pattern of disobedience amid mental health challenges in the military.

Due to a shortage in combat personnel, the Israeli army has reportedly recalled soldiers who had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Official figures say 895 Israeli soldiers have died in Gaza since October 2023, though independent sources suggest the true toll may be significantly higher.

