Arab League Chief condemns Israeli massacre at Gaza Hospital, urges global action

AhlulBayt News Agency: Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit condemned on Monday the continuous raids by the Israeli occupation on the Gaza Strip, including the recent massacre at the Nasser Medical Complex, which killed 20 citizens, including 5 journalists.

In a statement, Aboul-Gheit said that the latest slaughter was merely one episode in a continuous series of crimes and massacres targeting civilians, highlighting the assassination of more than 12 journalists in the past two weeks.

He added that Israel, the occupying power, seeks to conceal the true picture of the atrocities taking place in Gaza and to silence any voice that conveys the truth.

The Arab League chief demanded the international community to break its shameful silence regarding the unprecedented atrocities and crimes that occur every day in cold blood and without any punishment or even a dissenting voice saying enough of this continuous slaughter.

Aboul-Gheit said that the world's inability to do anything means that it condones the daily death of dozens of innocent people in Gaza as a normal event.

