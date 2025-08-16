Mahmoud Mardawi vows continued resistance until Palestinian goals achieved

AhlulBayt News Agency: Senior Hamas official Mahmoud Mardawi affirmed that Palestinian resistance will continue both armed and civil struggle until all national goals are achieved, pledging not to disarm in the face of Israeli aggression and the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

Mardawi stated that Israel’s rapid settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank reflects Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s declared ambition to establish a “Greater Israel.” He described this as a dangerous and extremist policy aimed at annexing Palestinian and Arab territories.

He called on the Arab League to take firm and clear steps to confront these expansionist plans, urging Arab nations to cut ties with Israel and to empower their citizens to actively support the Palestinian cause.

Mardawi emphasized that Gaza will never surrender and that the resistance remains unwavering. “We will not back down, and we will not abandon our weapons until our national goals are realized,” he declared.

At the same time, Israeli occupation forces, with backing from the United States, continue their genocidal campaign in Gaza through mass killings, starvation tactics, widespread destruction, and forced displacement, ignoring rulings from the International Court of Justice and repeated UN demands to end the war.

Palestinian health officials report that more than 215,000 people have been killed or injured in the genocide, the majority of them women and children. Over 9,000 remain missing, and hundreds of thousands have been displaced from their homes.

/129